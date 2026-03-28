Norcros (LON:NXR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 307.29 and traded as low as GBX 285. Norcros shares last traded at GBX 286.50, with a volume of 34,902 shares trading hands.

Norcros Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.20. The stock has a market cap of £250.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 335.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 307.40.

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Norcros Company Profile

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Norcros is a market leading group of brands providing design led, high quality bathroom and kitchen products with operations primarily in the UK and South Africa.

Based in the UK, Norcros operates under six brands:

· Triton – Market leader in the manufacture and marketing of showers in the UK

· Merlyn – UK and Ireland’s No.1 supplier of shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors

· Grant Westfield – Leading manufacturer of high-end waterproof bathroom wall panels

· Vado – Leading manufacturer and supplier of taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves

· Croydex – Market-leading, innovative designer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-quality bathroom furnishings and accessories

· Abode – Leading niche designer and distributor of high-quality kitchen taps, bathroom taps, and kitchen sinks

Based in South Africa, Norcros operates under four brands:

· Tile Africa – Chain of retail stores focused on ceramic and porcelain tiles and associated products such as sanitaryware, showers, and adhesives

· Johnson Tiles South Africa – Manufacturer of ceramic and porcelain tiles

· TAL – Leading manufacturer of ceramic and building adhesives in South Africa

· House of Plumbing – Market-leading supplier of specialist plumbing materials

Norcros is headquartered in Wilmslow, Cheshire and employs around 2,100 people.

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