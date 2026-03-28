Norcros (LON:NXR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 307.29 and traded as low as GBX 285. Norcros shares last traded at GBX 286.50, with a volume of 34,902 shares trading hands.
Norcros Stock Down 0.4%
The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.20. The stock has a market cap of £250.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 335.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 307.40.
Norcros Company Profile
Based in the UK, Norcros operates under six brands:
· Triton – Market leader in the manufacture and marketing of showers in the UK
· Merlyn – UK and Ireland’s No.1 supplier of shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors
· Grant Westfield – Leading manufacturer of high-end waterproof bathroom wall panels
· Vado – Leading manufacturer and supplier of taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves
· Croydex – Market-leading, innovative designer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-quality bathroom furnishings and accessories
· Abode – Leading niche designer and distributor of high-quality kitchen taps, bathroom taps, and kitchen sinks
Based in South Africa, Norcros operates under four brands:
· Tile Africa – Chain of retail stores focused on ceramic and porcelain tiles and associated products such as sanitaryware, showers, and adhesives
· Johnson Tiles South Africa – Manufacturer of ceramic and porcelain tiles
· TAL – Leading manufacturer of ceramic and building adhesives in South Africa
· House of Plumbing – Market-leading supplier of specialist plumbing materials
Norcros is headquartered in Wilmslow, Cheshire and employs around 2,100 people.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.