KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA) Short Interest Down 57.0% in March

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 62,775 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the February 26th total of 145,992 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,313 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.01. 10,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,372. The firm has a market cap of $103.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.18. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 510,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,698,000. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,060,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period.

About KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

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