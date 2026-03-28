Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.16 and traded as high as C$17.27. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$17.07, with a volume of 9,985 shares changing hands.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$316.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.33.

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Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.98 million during the quarter. Acadian Timber had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Equities analysts predict that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.0095345 EPS for the current year.

Acadian Timber Announces Dividend

Acadian Timber Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is currently 42.96%.

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Acadian Timber Corp is a Canada-based supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company’s operating segments include NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. It generates maximum revenue from the NB Timberlands segment. The company’s product includes softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products.

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