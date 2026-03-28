SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 769 shares, an increase of 102.4% from the February 26th total of 380 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 709 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 2.58% of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SIMS traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $41.37. 128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $43.85. SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $48.58.

About SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (SIMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US-listed companies that focuses on innovative infrastructure. SIMS was launched on Dec 26, 2017 and is managed by State Street.

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