First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 465,502 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the February 26th total of 246,253 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,704,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Natural Gas ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

FCG stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.74. 1,216,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,538. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas. The Index is constructed by establishing the universe of stocks listed in the United States of companies involved in the natural gas exploration and production industries and then eliminates stocks whose natural gas-proven reserves do not meet certain requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.