Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.60 and traded as high as C$48.32. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$45.78, with a volume of 661,511 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Eldorado Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$48.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$59.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$61.57.

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Eldorado Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.67.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$767.52 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 2.1505174 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christine Tamiko Ohta sold 5,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.22, for a total value of C$281,300.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$431,630.94. This trade represents a 39.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Christian Milau purchased 3,500 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$58.59 per share, with a total value of C$205,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$878,498.46. This represents a 30.45% increase in their position. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

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