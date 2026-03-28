Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Short Interest Down 50.2% in March

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 43,891 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the February 26th total of 88,136 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,111 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $100.63. 281,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,194. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $80.60 and a 1-year high of $109.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.13 and a 200-day moving average of $104.73.

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Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

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