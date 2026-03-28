AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Short Interest Up 41.7% in March

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 170 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the February 26th total of 120 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AdvisorShares Vice ETF Trading Down 0.4%

AdvisorShares Vice ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.13. 149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89. AdvisorShares Vice ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

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Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Vice ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Vice ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 2.73% of AdvisorShares Vice ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AdvisorShares Vice ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US companies involved in alcohol and tobacco, food and beverage, and gaming-related activities. VICE was launched on Dec 12, 2017 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

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