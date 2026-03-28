Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Short Interest Down 54.8% in March

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 45,469 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the February 26th total of 100,535 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 161,357 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.53. 234,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,424. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.25. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $77.10.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

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