Short Interest in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGI) Declines By 54.4%

3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 421 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the February 26th total of 924 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,258 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDGI. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF by 269.3% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,610,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,364 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF by 233,379.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 861,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after acquiring an additional 861,169 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,757,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 36,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 34,406 shares during the period.

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3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of EDGI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.52. 6,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73. 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.62.

3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

About 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 246.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

(Get Free Report)

The 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (EDGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in equity securities from international markets, primarily targeting Europe, Japan, China, India, and emerging markets. The fund adjusts its portfolio based on sector, country, and currency analysis EDGI was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by 3Edge.

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