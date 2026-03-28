Insider Selling: George Weston (TSE:WN) Insider Sells 6,825 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) insider Richard Dufresne sold 6,825 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.07, for a total transaction of C$648,852.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,892,938.77. This represents a 25.53% decrease in their position.
George Weston Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of George Weston stock traded up C$1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$97.44. 320,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,741. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.51. George Weston Limited has a 1-year low of C$78.11 and a 1-year high of C$104.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$98.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$93.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of C$15.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 13.0245758 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
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About George Weston
George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%. The company sold Weston Foods, a North American bakery, in early 2022, which the firm had previously wholly owned. While the two remaining entities are separate, they operate under a contractual, as well as tacit, framework of strategic business partnerships.
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