Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 267,003 shares, a growth of 81.9% from the February 26th total of 146,776 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,818 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESLT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Elbit Systems from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elbit Systems in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elbit Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $550.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Elbit Systems
Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Price Performance
ESLT traded down $20.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $869.82. 134,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,897. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $785.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $613.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $354.68 and a twelve month high of $1,016.06. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.22.
Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The aerospace company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.33. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Elbit Systems Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.
Elbit Systems Company Profile
Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.
Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.
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