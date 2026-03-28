iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 263,732 shares, an increase of 79.4% from the February 26th total of 147,032 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 693,339 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,867. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.83. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.02 and a 52-week high of $107.51.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,755,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the short-term investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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