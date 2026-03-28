ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 42,341 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the February 26th total of 70,813 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,518,140 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 by 22.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 in the first quarter valued at $668,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 in the fourth quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 by 549,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter.

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ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TWM traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $32.35. The company had a trading volume of 720,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,803. ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $71.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31.

ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1446 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

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ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

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