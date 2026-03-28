Short Interest in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Decreases By 43.1%

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 135,035 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the February 26th total of 237,311 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 639,618 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.34. The company had a trading volume of 609,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,871. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.47 and a 200 day moving average of $312.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $221.40 and a 52-week high of $321.51.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,324,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,430,000 after acquiring an additional 536,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,826,000 after purchasing an additional 182,325 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,776,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,207,000 after buying an additional 113,224 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,511,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,737,000 after buying an additional 908,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,314,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,904,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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