Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Short Interest Update

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,398 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the February 26th total of 51,398 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,009 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Invinity Energy Systems Trading Down 4.2%

OTCMKTS:IESVF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.22. 30,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,570. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27. Invinity Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.38.

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Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

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Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) develops and manufactures vanadium redox flow battery systems designed for long-duration energy storage. Its modular battery technology enables independent scaling of power and energy capacity, making it suitable for grid balancing, renewable energy integration, microgrid stability, peak shaving and critical-load support. The flow battery chemistry’s inherent safety and ability to cycle without degradation provide reliable performance over thousands of charge–discharge cycles.

The company offers turnkey solutions that encompass system design, manufacturing, installation and commissioning, together with remote monitoring and maintenance services.

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