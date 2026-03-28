AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.36 and last traded at $50.38, with a volume of 255555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.41.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56.

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AB Ultra Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Trading of AB Ultra Short Income ETF

About AB Ultra Short Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. PMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year. YEAR was launched on Sep 14, 2022 and is managed by AB Funds.

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