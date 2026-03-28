AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.36 and last traded at $50.38, with a volume of 255555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.41.
AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56.
AB Ultra Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.
Institutional Trading of AB Ultra Short Income ETF
About AB Ultra Short Income ETF
The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year. YEAR was launched on Sep 14, 2022 and is managed by AB Funds.
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