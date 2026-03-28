Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Up 121.5% in March

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 154,655 shares, an increase of 121.5% from the February 26th total of 69,816 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,753 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $3.37.

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Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.6%.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

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Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NYSE American: NRO) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a Massachusetts business trust. Listed on the NYSE American exchange, the fund seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of real estate securities. Its structure allows investors to access a diversified pool of real estate assets within a single investment vehicle.

The fund’s primary investment focus is on equity real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies and other real estate–related securities.

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