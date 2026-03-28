Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 8,607 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 876.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natural Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Netflix by 5.8% in the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Netflix Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $93.43 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $2,824,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,081,253.40. This trade represents a 28.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,658.50. The trade was a 43.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts say the price increases should drive meaningful revenue upside (estimates cite as much as ~$1.7B potential incremental revenue) with limited churn risk — a direct boost to near?term top?line and profit leverage. Netflix Price Hikes Could Unlock $1.7 Billion

Analysts say the price increases should drive meaningful revenue upside (estimates cite as much as ~$1.7B potential incremental revenue) with limited churn risk — a direct boost to near?term top?line and profit leverage. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms (including Jefferies, Citi, JPMorgan and Oppenheimer) responded with upgraded views or higher targets, arguing strong engagement and low churn give Netflix room to raise prices — this analyst support is pro?stock. Jefferies Commentary on Price Hike

Multiple firms (including Jefferies, Citi, JPMorgan and Oppenheimer) responded with upgraded views or higher targets, arguing strong engagement and low churn give Netflix room to raise prices — this analyst support is pro?stock. Positive Sentiment: Research upgrades and modest EPS estimate bumps (e.g., Erste Group raising EPS and issuing a Buy) reinforce the view that higher ARPU will flow through to earnings. Erste Group Upgrade / Marketbeat

Research upgrades and modest EPS estimate bumps (e.g., Erste Group raising EPS and issuing a Buy) reinforce the view that higher ARPU will flow through to earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Price changes: ad tier to $8.99 (+$1), standard to $19.99 (+$2), premium to $26.99 (+$2). Netflix says the increases help fund a $20B content budget (up ~$2B yr/yr). This is the direct rationale investors are pricing in. Reuters: Netflix raises subscription prices

Price changes: ad tier to $8.99 (+$1), standard to $19.99 (+$2), premium to $26.99 (+$2). Netflix says the increases help fund a $20B content budget (up ~$2B yr/yr). This is the direct rationale investors are pricing in. Neutral Sentiment: Widespread media coverage details the new rates and compares competitors; useful for gauging consumer reaction but not immediately decisive for fundamentals. Investopedia Pricing Summary

Widespread media coverage details the new rates and compares competitors; useful for gauging consumer reaction but not immediately decisive for fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Political and consumer backlash: critics (including Senator Elizabeth Warren) flagged the hike soon after a large payout, which could pressure PR and invite scrutiny — a headline risk. Benzinga: Warren Criticism

Political and consumer backlash: critics (including Senator Elizabeth Warren) flagged the hike soon after a large payout, which could pressure PR and invite scrutiny — a headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Longer?term risk: repeated “stream?flation” could push price?sensitive subscribers toward free alternatives (YouTube, ad?supported platforms), so the revenue upside depends on continued low churn. Some commentators remain cautious. Business Insider: Stream?flation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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