Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.05 and traded as low as $23.01. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 2,252 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Union Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares Stock Up 0.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $107.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 14.78%.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Bankshares, Inc is a Virginia-based bank holding company and the parent of Union Bank & Trust, offering a comprehensive range of commercial and retail banking services. Through its community banking platform, the company provides deposit accounts, business and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, residential mortgages, and digital banking solutions. It also delivers trust and wealth management services to individuals, corporations, and nonprofits.

The company’s commercial banking team serves small and middle-market businesses with financing for real estate, equipment, working capital, and industrial sectors.

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