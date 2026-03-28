Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVAL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 184 shares, a growth of 87.8% from the February 26th total of 98 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,140 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,496,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,544,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF by 60.5% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 197,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000.

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Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DVAL traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,879. The stock has a market cap of $115.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.70. Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $15.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64.

Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The BrandywineGLOBAL Dynamic U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (DVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US large-cap value companies. Stocks are selected using a proprietary multi-factor approach. DVAL was launched on Dec 27, 2006 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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