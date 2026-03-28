iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Short Interest Update

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,034,776 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the February 26th total of 1,056,550 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,653,496 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Latin America 40 ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILF. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,095.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 35.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,738. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries. The Index includes securities that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P).

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