JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 405.59 and traded as low as GBX 386.99. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 387.40, with a volume of 27,941 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 404.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 396.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £204.29 million, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.23.

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JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Company Profile

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Invest in the Heart of America

Key points

Focus – gain pure exposure to the heart of corporate USA, where underappreciated growth opportunities are abundant

Expertise – managed by a team of specialist investors with more than six decades of combined experience and an impressive long-term track record in the US small cap market

Quality – the investment team focuses on identifying well-managed, cash-generative businesses that enjoy an enduring competitive advantage and attractive growth prospects

Why invest in this trust

The long-term economic success of the United States is founded upon the depth and breadth of its thriving corporate sector, with ambitious companies providing a constant source of renewal and evolution.

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