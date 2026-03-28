Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Short Interest Up 119.6% in March

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 23,970 shares, an increase of 119.6% from the February 26th total of 10,914 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,452 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6,458.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,133,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 1,116,586 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,096,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,545,000 after acquiring an additional 30,351 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 1,016,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,246,000 after acquiring an additional 118,283 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 912,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,548,000 after acquiring an additional 146,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIP opened at $41.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $42.77.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

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