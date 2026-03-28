Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Decreases By 37.9%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 16,924 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the February 26th total of 27,248 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,163 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CHS Price Performance

CHSCL stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. CHS has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63.

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CHS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CHS Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

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CHS Inc, whose Class B Common Stock trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol CHSCL, is a diversified global agribusiness cooperative headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota. As one of the largest cooperatives of its kind, CHS is owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States, and it serves as a critical link in the agricultural supply chain from field to fork.

The company’s core operations are organized into key segments. In Energy, CHS markets refined fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable products under the Cenex® brand and through strategic partnerships, supporting retail stations, commercial fleets and heating markets.

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