GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CRWL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CRWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 395,467 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the February 26th total of 276,076 shares. Approximately 37.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 453,031 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF stock. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CRWL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Group One Trading LLC owned 0.24% of GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWL opened at $17.06 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45.

GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF (CRWL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (ticker: CRWD) stock. CRWL was launched on Nov 11, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

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