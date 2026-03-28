BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Down 6.7% – Time to Sell?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.3230. Approximately 23,891,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 57,345,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BigBear.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

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BigBear.ai Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 230.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 508,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,748. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 26.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in BigBear.ai by 54.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 456,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 160,096 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 441.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 60,583 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 569.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,340,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,822 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

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