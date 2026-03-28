John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $37.00, but opened at $38.56. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $38.56, with a volume of 109 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.48%.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 9.24%.The company had revenue of $410.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.00 million.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and knowledge services company headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. Founded in 1807, Wiley has established itself as a leading provider of scholarly, educational and professional content across scientific, technical, medical and academic disciplines. The company leverages both print and digital platforms to deliver peer-reviewed journals, books, reference works and online resources to researchers, educators, students and professionals around the world.

Wiley’s operations are organized into key segments, including Research Publishing, which publishes over 1,600 peer-reviewed journals and a broad suite of digital books; Academic and Professional Learning, which offers course materials, interactive digital platforms and certification programs; and Education Solutions, providing custom learning environments, online degree programs and professional development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.