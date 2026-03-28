National Bank of Canada (NA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.24 on May 1st

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 1.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NA stock opened at C$177.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$176.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$166.77. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$106.67 and a twelve month high of C$193.71.

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National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.89 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Equities research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada is the sixth-largest Canadian bank. The bank offers integrated financial services, primarily in the province of Quebec as well as the city of Toronto. Operational segments include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and a financial markets group.

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