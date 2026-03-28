Short Interest in Matrix Advisors Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MAVF) Rises By 106.2%

Matrix Advisors Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MAVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 468 shares, a growth of 106.2% from the February 26th total of 227 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,721 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Matrix Advisors Value ETF Trading Down 1.9%

MAVF stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.46. 349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672. The company has a market capitalization of $78.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.12. Matrix Advisors Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $128.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.98.

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Institutional Trading of Matrix Advisors Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Matrix Advisors Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $843,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in shares of Matrix Advisors Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Matrix Advisors Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 414,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter.

About Matrix Advisors Value ETF

There is no description available for this ETF.

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