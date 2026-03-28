Short Interest in Matrix Advisors Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MAVF) Rises By 106.2%

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2026

Matrix Advisors Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MAVFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 468 shares, a growth of 106.2% from the February 26th total of 227 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,721 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Matrix Advisors Value ETF Trading Down 1.9%

MAVF stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.46. 349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672. The company has a market capitalization of $78.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.12. Matrix Advisors Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $128.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.98.

Institutional Trading of Matrix Advisors Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Matrix Advisors Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $843,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in shares of Matrix Advisors Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Matrix Advisors Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 414,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter.

About Matrix Advisors Value ETF

(Get Free Report)

There is no description available for this ETF.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Advisors Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Advisors Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.