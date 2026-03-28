Comparing British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) and Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS)

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) and Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

British Land has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrise Realty Trust has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares British Land and Sunrise Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets British Land N/A N/A N/A Sunrise Realty Trust 56.29% 7.70% 5.35%

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

British Land pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Sunrise Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.0%. Sunrise Realty Trust pays out 127.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares British Land and Sunrise Realty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio British Land $571.65 million 7.90 $431.25 million N/A N/A Sunrise Realty Trust $21.57 million 5.01 $12.14 million $0.94 8.50

British Land has higher revenue and earnings than Sunrise Realty Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for British Land and Sunrise Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score British Land 0 1 2 1 3.00 Sunrise Realty Trust 2 1 1 0 1.75

Sunrise Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $10.38, indicating a potential upside of 29.85%. Given Sunrise Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunrise Realty Trust is more favorable than British Land.

Summary

British Land beats Sunrise Realty Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About British Land

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Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. We create Places People Prefer, delivering the best, most sustainable places for our customers and communities. Our strategy is to leverage our best in class platform and proven expertise in development, repositioning and active management, investing behind two key themes: Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics. Our three Campuses at Broadgate, Paddington Central and Regent's Place are dynamic neighbourhoods, attracting growth customers and sectors, and offering some of the best connected, highest quality and most sustainable space in London. We are delivering our fourth Campus at Canada Water, where we have planning consent to deliver 5m sq ft of residential, commercial, retail and community space over 53 acres. Our Campuses account for 63% of our portfolio. Retail & London Urban Logistics accounts for 37% of the portfolio and is focused on retail parks which are aligned to the growth of convenience, online and last mile fulfilment. We are complementing this with urban logistics primarily in London, focused on development-led opportunities. Sustainability is embedded throughout our business. Our approach is focused on three key pillars where British Land can create the most benefit: Greener Spaces, making our whole portfolio net zero carbon by 2030, Thriving Places, partnering to grow social value and wellbeing in the communities where we operate and Responsible Choices, advocating responsible business practices across British Land and throughout our supply chain, and maintaining robust governance structures.

About Sunrise Realty Trust

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Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

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