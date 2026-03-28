Short Interest in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG) Expands By 111.4%

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 190,995 shares, an increase of 111.4% from the February 26th total of 90,338 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,309 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,099,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,343,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 677,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after buying an additional 34,897 shares during the period.

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First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.3%

FIIG traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 144,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,709. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.0813 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th.

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The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

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