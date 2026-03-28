Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Shares Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.3750. Approximately 88,369 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 57,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Down 2.0%
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company designed to provide shareholders with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing predominantly in convertible securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers alongside selected common stocks. Leveraging the hybrid characteristics of convertibles, the fund aims to capture income potential while maintaining exposure to equity market upside.
The fund’s investment strategy centers on a flexible allocation between fixed-income and equity components, with portfolio managers conducting rigorous credit and equity research to identify issuers offering attractive risk-reward profiles.
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