Head to Head Comparison: PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) & Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of PayPal shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of PayPal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and PayPal”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $956,830.00 298.16 -$4.53 million N/A N/A PayPal $33.17 billion 1.21 $5.23 billion $5.41 8.06

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Mercurity Fintech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mercurity Fintech and PayPal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 1 0 0 0 1.00 PayPal 6 30 8 0 2.05

PayPal has a consensus target price of $58.43, suggesting a potential upside of 34.05%. Given PayPal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PayPal is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Volatility and Risk

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 4.3, suggesting that its share price is 330% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPal has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and PayPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A PayPal 15.77% 25.42% 6.41%

Summary

PayPal beats Mercurity Fintech on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercurity Fintech

(Get Free Report)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

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