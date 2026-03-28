GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC) Issues Earnings Results

GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

GD Culture Group Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of GDC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,445. The company has a market capitalization of $167.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.56. GD Culture Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of GD Culture Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GD Culture Group has an average rating of “Sell”.

GD Culture Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GD Culture Group in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GD Culture Group during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in GD Culture Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GD Culture Group

(Get Free Report)

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses. It also publishes books in corporate history, finance, and economics, as well as plans and organizes online and offline activities, such as new book launches and book sharing sessions to promote new books and build influence and reputation for the corporate clients.

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