Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 842.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,787 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 37,352 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $28,000. MB Levis & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,623,066. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $2,777,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,339. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. New Street Research lowered their price target on Netflix from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital set a $104.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.55.

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Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $93.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $394.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.77. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts say the price increases should drive meaningful revenue upside (estimates cite as much as ~$1.7B potential incremental revenue) with limited churn risk — a direct boost to near?term top?line and profit leverage. Netflix Price Hikes Could Unlock $1.7 Billion

Analysts say the price increases should drive meaningful revenue upside (estimates cite as much as ~$1.7B potential incremental revenue) with limited churn risk — a direct boost to near?term top?line and profit leverage. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms (including Jefferies, Citi, JPMorgan and Oppenheimer) responded with upgraded views or higher targets, arguing strong engagement and low churn give Netflix room to raise prices — this analyst support is pro?stock. Jefferies Commentary on Price Hike

Multiple firms (including Jefferies, Citi, JPMorgan and Oppenheimer) responded with upgraded views or higher targets, arguing strong engagement and low churn give Netflix room to raise prices — this analyst support is pro?stock. Positive Sentiment: Research upgrades and modest EPS estimate bumps (e.g., Erste Group raising EPS and issuing a Buy) reinforce the view that higher ARPU will flow through to earnings. Erste Group Upgrade / Marketbeat

Research upgrades and modest EPS estimate bumps (e.g., Erste Group raising EPS and issuing a Buy) reinforce the view that higher ARPU will flow through to earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Price changes: ad tier to $8.99 (+$1), standard to $19.99 (+$2), premium to $26.99 (+$2). Netflix says the increases help fund a $20B content budget (up ~$2B yr/yr). This is the direct rationale investors are pricing in. Reuters: Netflix raises subscription prices

Price changes: ad tier to $8.99 (+$1), standard to $19.99 (+$2), premium to $26.99 (+$2). Netflix says the increases help fund a $20B content budget (up ~$2B yr/yr). This is the direct rationale investors are pricing in. Neutral Sentiment: Widespread media coverage details the new rates and compares competitors; useful for gauging consumer reaction but not immediately decisive for fundamentals. Investopedia Pricing Summary

Widespread media coverage details the new rates and compares competitors; useful for gauging consumer reaction but not immediately decisive for fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Political and consumer backlash: critics (including Senator Elizabeth Warren) flagged the hike soon after a large payout, which could pressure PR and invite scrutiny — a headline risk. Benzinga: Warren Criticism

Political and consumer backlash: critics (including Senator Elizabeth Warren) flagged the hike soon after a large payout, which could pressure PR and invite scrutiny — a headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Longer?term risk: repeated “stream?flation” could push price?sensitive subscribers toward free alternatives (YouTube, ad?supported platforms), so the revenue upside depends on continued low churn. Some commentators remain cautious. Business Insider: Stream?flation

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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