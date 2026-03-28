Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,288 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the February 26th total of 24,232 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 817,884 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.12. 413,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,940. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, trading in the United States under the symbol BDRFY, is a German consumer goods company specializing in skin care and adhesive technologies. Founded in Hamburg in 1882, Beiersdorf has grown into a global player in personal care, developing and marketing products designed to maintain and restore skin health. The company’s core business segments encompass consumer skin care, medical skin care, and tesa adhesive technologies, serving both retail and professional customers.

In its consumer skin care division, Beiersdorf is best known for its flagship NIVEA brand, one of the world’s leading skin care names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.