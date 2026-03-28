Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Trading Down 5.2% – What’s Next?

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.09. 741,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 989,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Banyan Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$2.25.
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Banyan Gold Price Performance
About Banyan Gold
Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the AurMac project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory; Hyland gold project comprises of 927 quartz mineral claims covering an area of totaling 18,620 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory; and Nitra gold project, which consists of 1,442 claims covering an area of approximately 296 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.
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