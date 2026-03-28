easyjet PLC (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Short Interest Up 102.8% in March

easyjet PLC (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 237,142 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the February 26th total of 116,931 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 370 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 640.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised easyjet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get easyjet alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on easyjet

easyjet Stock Performance

About easyjet

OTCMKTS:EJTTF remained flat at $4.81 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. easyjet has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $8.44.

(Get Free Report)

easyJet plc is a UK-based low-cost airline known for operating scheduled point-to-point flights across Europe, Turkey, North Africa and select destinations in the Middle East. Trading under the symbol EJTTF on the OTC Markets, the company offers no-frills air travel with a focus on affordable fares and ancillary revenues from services such as seat selection, in-flight catering and checked baggage.

Founded in 1995 by Stelios Haji-Ioannou and commencing operations in 1996, easyJet pioneered the low-cost carrier model in Europe, targeting both leisure and business travelers with a streamlined cost structure and high aircraft utilization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for easyjet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyjet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.