easyjet PLC (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Short Interest Up 102.8% in March

easyjet PLC (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 237,142 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the February 26th total of 116,931 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 370 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 640.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised easyjet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
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easyjet Stock Performance
About easyjet
easyJet plc is a UK-based low-cost airline known for operating scheduled point-to-point flights across Europe, Turkey, North Africa and select destinations in the Middle East. Trading under the symbol EJTTF on the OTC Markets, the company offers no-frills air travel with a focus on affordable fares and ancillary revenues from services such as seat selection, in-flight catering and checked baggage.
Founded in 1995 by Stelios Haji-Ioannou and commencing operations in 1996, easyJet pioneered the low-cost carrier model in Europe, targeting both leisure and business travelers with a streamlined cost structure and high aircraft utilization.
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