CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) vs. Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Financial Comparison

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Keppel REIT and CTO Realty Growth”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel REIT $210.12 million 12.59 $347.92 million N/A N/A CTO Realty Growth $149.54 million 3.94 $10.09 million $0.09 201.03

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Keppel REIT has higher revenue and earnings than CTO Realty Growth.

67.2% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Keppel REIT and CTO Realty Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel REIT 0 0 0 0 0.00 CTO Realty Growth 0 2 2 2 3.00

CTO Realty Growth has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.07%. Given CTO Realty Growth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CTO Realty Growth is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel REIT and CTO Realty Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A CTO Realty Growth 6.75% 1.76% 0.81%

Volatility & Risk

Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CTO Realty Growth beats Keppel REIT on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keppel REIT

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Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific. Keppel REIT has a portfolio value of over $9.0 billion, comprising properties in Singapore; the key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne and Perth; Seoul, South Korea; as well as Tokyo, Japan. Keppel REIT is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited and sponsored by Keppel, a global asset manager and operator with strong expertise in sustainability-related solutions spanning the areas of infrastructure, real estate and connectivity.

About CTO Realty Growth

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CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

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