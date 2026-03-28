Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.97 and last traded at $17.97. Approximately 218,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 265,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46.

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Institutional Trading of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the second quarter worth about $214,000.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket. The proceeds from the offering of Shares are invested in the Master Fund.

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