Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,174 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Prologis by 45.4% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Prologis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 10,412.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 32,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Prologis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Prologis Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $128.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $143.95. The company has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 37.86%.Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.56%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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