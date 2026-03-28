Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.12) by $2.16, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Super League Enterprise’s conference call:

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Debt-free balance sheet and simplified capital structure with >$14M cash at Dec 31 and removal of the going-concern qualifier, and management says it does not expect to raise capital to fund operations in the foreseeable future.

and simplified capital structure with >$14M cash at Dec 31 and removal of the going-concern qualifier, and management says it does not expect to raise capital to fund operations in the foreseeable future. Announced a definitive agreement to acquire the Misfits Ads Division (subject to shareholder approval), a profitable unit expected to add programmatic and rewarded-video capabilities, Roblox inventory access, and roughly the potential to contribute ~50% of 2025-equivalent net revenue.

(subject to shareholder approval), a profitable unit expected to add programmatic and rewarded-video capabilities, Roblox inventory access, and roughly the potential to contribute ~50% of 2025-equivalent net revenue. Operational improvements in 2025 — Q4 revenue was up 32% vs Q3, full-year gross margin rose to 40%, pro forma cash-basis OPEX decreased ~29% YoY (and cash-basis pro forma EBITDA improved 31% for the year and 56% in Q4) — signaling tighter cost control and improving unit economics.

The company has not yet achieved its primary goal of cash-basis EBITDA profitability and reported GAAP losses driven by one-time non?cash debt-related charges ($6.3M in Q4; $8.5M for FY), though management expects profitability by year-end 2026 if trends continue.

and reported GAAP losses driven by one-time non?cash debt-related charges ($6.3M in Q4; $8.5M for FY), though management expects profitability by year-end 2026 if trends continue. Revenue mix is more diversified (Roblox <40%; Fortnite+Minecraft ~30%; mobile playables ~20% for 2025 and >25% in Q4), with a stable pipeline, Q1 2026 revenue expected ahead of Q1 2025, and continued client wins and new-account discussions supporting growth prospects.

Super League Enterprise Trading Down 11.3%

Shares of SLE stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. Super League Enterprise has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $196.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Super League Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Super League Enterprise stock. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Mariner LLC owned 8.82% of Super League Enterprise at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super League Enterprise Company Profile

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Super League Enterprise, Inc creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology.

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