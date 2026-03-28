Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 22,821 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 130.0% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Stock Down 2.0%
Shares of Oracle stock opened at $139.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.46. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $402.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.
Oracle News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s cloud and AI momentum is being highlighted versus peers — strong cloud growth, a reported $553 billion backlog and a renewed AI push underpin a longer-term commercial thesis for OCI and enterprise AI demand. Oracle vs. Alibaba: Which Cloud & AI Giant Has an Edge Right Now?
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America’s bullish note argues there’s more upside from current levels (they outline why ORCL could gain materially), which supports a potential rebound narrative for investors focused on earnings execution and cloud monetization. Bank of America Says Oracle Stock Can Gain More Than 30% from Here. Why?
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle picked up a strategic customer win as Veritone said it will migrate AI workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure — a revenue/validation signal for OCI in enterprise AI workloads. Veritone Announces Strategic Agreement with Oracle to Accelerate Enterprise AI and AI Data Economy
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle is expanding physical capacity (116K sq ft lease in Nashville) to support hiring and cloud/engineering growth, signaling continued investment in scale for enterprise AI infrastructure. Oracle Scales Up Nashville Offices to Support Rapid Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst model tweaks are mixed: Erste Group nudged FY2026 estimates up slightly while trimming FY2027 modestly — signals that forecasts are being re-worked but not yet showing large consensus dislocation. Oracle Analyst Estimate Updates (Erste Group)
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary questions whether Oracle is an AI beneficiary or an early casualty of the AI hype cycle; articles stress that upcoming execution (June earnings) will determine if the pullback is a reset or a broader re-rating. Is Oracle the First of the AI Bubbles to Pop?
- Negative Sentiment: Credit markets are signaling rising concern — Oracle’s credit-default-swap (CDS) prices are approaching record highs, implying higher perceived default/credit risk which can pressure institutional holders and debt-sensitive valuation. Oracle’s Credit Default Swap Prices Near Record High Levels
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities-class-action filings and law-firm notices (deadlines in early April) add legal overhang and potential settlement risk tied to alleged disclosures around AI infrastructure spending and capital plans. This is a material headline risk while litigations proceed. ROSEN: Oracle Investors Should Secure Counsel Before April 6 Deadline
- Negative Sentiment: Price-target cuts and notes warning about revenue conversion and heavy capex have appeared, increasing near-term downside risk as investors re-price growth vs. capital intensity. Oracle (ORCL) price target decreased by 10.70% to 255.41
Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle
In other Oracle news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.91.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Oracle
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
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