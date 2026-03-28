Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 22,821 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 130.0% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

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Oracle Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $139.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.46. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $402.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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