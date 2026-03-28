Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM) Short Interest Update

Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 130,357 shares, a growth of 111.0% from the February 26th total of 61,780 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 359,834 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:INCM opened at $28.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -48,790.46 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.33. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $29.57.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 203.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 88,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 130,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors. INCM was launched on Jun 6, 2023 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

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