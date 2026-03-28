Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Down 4.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s share price was down 4.1% on Thursday after TD Securities downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $104.30 and last traded at $104.6020. Approximately 2,528,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,317,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.02.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCJ. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Cameco from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on Cameco to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research lowered Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

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Key Cameco News

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting Cameco this week:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Down 0.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.74.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $874.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.13 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 17.00%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long?term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

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