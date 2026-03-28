Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Trading Down 11.4% – Should You Sell?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $687.58 and last traded at $688.80. 6,180,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 5,958,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $777.17.

Key Headlines Impacting Lumentum

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LITE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $595.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.06.

Lumentum Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 215.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.78, for a total transaction of $1,878,028.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 95,975 shares in the company, valued at $52,381,235.50. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 4,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.29, for a total value of $2,389,160.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,625.53. This trade represents a 66.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 65,775 shares of company stock worth $38,851,343 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Lumentum by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Lumentum by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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