Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 3.6% – Still a Buy?

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $8.58. 106,216,941 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 47,850,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MARA shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 6.5%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 5.51.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported ($4.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($4.29). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 144.58%.The company had revenue of $202.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $146,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 343,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,254.70. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $252,495.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,788,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,962,597.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 114,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,678 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,706,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,455,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,977,000 after buying an additional 191,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,098,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,922,000 after buying an additional 6,172,110 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc increased its position in Marathon Digital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 10,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,037,000 after buying an additional 259,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,957,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,434,000 after buying an additional 251,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

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