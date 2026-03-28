Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Trims Stake in Air Lease Corporation $AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its position in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 340,440 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

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Air Lease Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.13. Air Lease Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $64.96.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $679.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.67 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 35.72%.Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AL

About Air Lease

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is a leading aircraft leasing company that acquires commercial jet aircraft and leases them to airlines worldwide. The firm’s core business activities include direct aircraft acquisition, lease management and portfolio remarketing. By structuring sale?and?leaseback transactions, operating leases and secured loans, Air Lease provides flexible financing solutions that enable carriers to modernize their fleets without committing large amounts of capital to ownership.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Air Lease Corporation serves a diverse customer base spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

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