73,981 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Bought by Petros Family Wealth LLC

Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Petros Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 366,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 26,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $917,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of VEA opened at $62.05 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average of $63.18.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.